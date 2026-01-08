Refex Industries secures Rs 35-cr work order for NHAI projects

Refex Industries announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 34.61 crore from an entity based in Maharashtra.

According to an exchange filing, the scope of the order includes excavation, loading and transportation of pond ash to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) road projects.

The company said the contract is to be executed within four months. It also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity and that the order does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions.