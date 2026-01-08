BHEL commences supply of underslung traction converters for Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has achieved a major milestone in its 'Make in India' initiatives for the rail transportation sector by commencing supply of underslung traction converters for the prestigious Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project being executed by BHEL led consortium with TRSL.

Significantly, this marks BHEL's strategic entry into the semi-high-speed propulsion segment. The traction converters are being despatched to Kolkata for final assembly of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains. In addition, other major propulsion equipment such as traction motors and transformers for these trains have been developed and manufactured by its Bhopal and Jhansi units.

Equipped with state-of-the-art IGBT-based traction converters, the underslung design places the propulsion equipment beneath the train car, freeing up significant onboard space for passenger amenities and increasing the overall payload capacity of the train.