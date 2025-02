Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit declines 0.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.75% to Rs 492.12 crore

Net profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities declined 0.06% to Rs 34.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.75% to Rs 492.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 428.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.492.12428.8612.4814.2765.9062.5046.4946.3534.5934.61

