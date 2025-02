Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit declines 47.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.91% to Rs 1202.76 crore

Net profit of Arvind Fashions declined 47.81% to Rs 26.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 1202.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1125.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1202.761125.0513.7612.72133.93111.7568.5750.2526.6651.08

