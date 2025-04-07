Macrotech Developers posts pre-sales of Rs 4,810 crore; collections rise 26% YoY

Macrotech Developers said that it has achieved pre-sales of Rs 4,810 crore in Q4 FY25, which is higher by 14% as compared with the pre-sales of Rs 4,230 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, the companys pre-sales is Rs 17,630 crore, up 21% YoY.

Collections for Q4 FY25 were Rs 4,440 crore, which is higher by 26% YoY. FY25 collections were Rs 14,490 crore, showing a growth of 29% YoY.

The companys net debt reduced by Rs 320 crore during the quarter to Rs 3,990 crore, well below its ceiling of 0.5x net debt/equity. India Ratings has upgraded Macrotechs rating to IND AA/(Stable). In Q4 FY25, the company added two new projects in Pune with GDV of Rs 4,300 crore. With this, the company now has nine locations across Pune. This sets us on path to further increase our market share and continue grow towards becoming the No. 1 developer in Pune, Macrotech said in a statement.

It further stated: "During the year, we have added 10 new projects (excluding Digital Infra projects) with Rs 23,700 crore of GDV across MMR, Bengaluru and Pune, surpassing our full year guidance of Rs 21,000 crore.

For Digital Infra (warehousing and industrial), we added two locations in in NCR and Chennai on the one hand and acquired our JV partners stake in the existing platform on the other hand."

Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) is among the largest real estate developers in India. Its consolidated net profit rose 88% to Rs 944.40 crore on 39% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,083 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip tumbled 4.64% to currently trade at Rs 1125.10 on the BSE.

