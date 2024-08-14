Regency Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.81 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.96 croreNet Loss of Regency Ceramics reported to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.960.16 500 OPM %-223.96-818.75 -PBDT-1.82-1.05 -73 PBT-2.81-2.12 -33 NP-2.81-2.55 -10
