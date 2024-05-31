Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regency Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Regency Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3075.00% to Rs 1.27 crore

Net Loss of Regency Ceramics reported to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3075.00% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5300.00% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.270.04 3075 2.160.04 5300 OPM %-181.89-3550.00 --306.48-5200.00 - PBDT-1.981.70 PL -5.221.27 PL PBT-3.100.63 PL -9.38-3.01 -212 NP-3.10-12.00 74 -9.81-15.64 37

