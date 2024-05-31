Home / Markets / Capital Market News / International Combustion (India) standalone net profit rises 6.32% in the March 2024 quarter

International Combustion (India) standalone net profit rises 6.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.59% to Rs 81.27 crore

Net profit of International Combustion (India) rose 6.32% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.59% to Rs 81.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.07% to Rs 19.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.35% to Rs 296.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 222.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales81.2764.71 26 296.78222.56 33 OPM %9.6510.06 -12.917.79 - PBDT8.286.31 31 37.0616.28 128 PBT6.885.24 31 32.0712.09 165 NP3.703.48 6 19.958.31 140

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Siemens hit life high as Q2 PAT soars 74% YoY; board OKs demerger of Energy biz

Industrials shares gain

Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Trident India consolidated net profit declines 93.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Castle Traders reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 32.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

India Infraspace reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story