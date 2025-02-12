Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 37.19% to Rs 3.53 crore

Net loss of Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 37.19% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.535.62 -37 OPM %-46.748.54 -PBDT-1.750.37 PL PBT-1.790.36 PL NP-1.790.36 PL

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

