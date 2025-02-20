Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today at Ramlila Maidan

Rekha Gupta will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Delhi today at Ramlila Maidan. The oath will be administered by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other dignitaries in attendance.

Gupta, who won from the Shalimar Bagh seat, began her political career in 1992 with ABVP at Delhi University and later served as the General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi. She secured victory over three-time AAP MLA Bandana Kumari by 29,595 votes.

Her selection as CM came 10 days after BJP's landslide win in the Delhi Assembly elections, where the party secured 48 out of 70 seats, ending AAPs decade-long rule. The BJP has yet to announce its ministerial lineup.

Outgoing CM Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal have extended their best wishes. Rekha Gupta will be Delhis fourth woman CM after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi.

