Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Relaxo Footwears Q4 PAT tumbles 8% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Relaxo Footwears Q4 PAT tumbles 8% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Relaxo Footwears' net profit decreased 8.42% to Rs 56.22 crore on 6.96% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 695.15 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 75.36 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down 8.42% as against Rs 82.29 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses fell 6.28% YoY to Rs 627.88 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025. The cost of material consumed, including packing material was at Rs 217.56 crore (down 25.83% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 88.78 crore (down 11.14% YoY) during the quarter.

EBITDA declined by 7% to Rs 112 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 120 crore in Q4 FY24. The companys EBITDA margin remained the same at 16.1% for the quarter.

The company recommended final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ended on 31 March 2025, for the approval of members in the forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

Commenting on the results and performance, Ramesh Kumar Dua, chairman and managing director said: FY25 was a year of consolidation for Relaxo. While our topline was impacted by muted demand in the mid-range footwear segment and internal restructuring of our distribution model, these were strategic interventions aimed at setting the business on a stronger, more agile footing.

Also Read

Manoj Jewellers shares make muted debut on BSE SME, fall 5% post-listing

Nifty Pharma drops 2% after Trump reveals plans to lower US drug cost

Premium

India-Pakistan tensions: Uneasy calm on border slows housing pulse

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty rally led by Infy, Adani Ports on Ind-Pak truce; realty, metal lead

Global forum hails India's leadership in driving Asia's energy transition

We believe that this sets us up to grow profitably in the coming years. As it stands, we firmly believe this is the bottom and while there are still some moving parts in work in the next few quarters, the trajectory will trend upwards from here. We believe the full effect of the restructuring and other investments will start showing up from the second half of fiscal FY26.

Key initiatives implemented by the company include optimising our distributor and retailer network through the Relaxo Parivaar app, pivoting to brand as seller model & launching new product range for the e-commerce channel, establishing a tech-enabled warehouse for the shoe division, and enhancing our supply chain operations. Looking ahead at FY26, our priority is to drive profitable growth.

While the topline is expected to remain steady with a potential upward bias, our efforts will be directed toward EBITDA enhancement, led by operational efficiencies, digital initiatives, and a sharper product focus.

Relaxo Footwears is engaged in production of Hawaii slippers, light weight slippers, canvas shoes, PVC footwear etc.

Shares of Relaxo Footwears added 2.93% to Rs 414.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eveready Inds gains after Q4 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Wall Street Mixed Amid Trade Hopes, Corporate Earnings Swings and Global Market Moves

Reliance Power spurts after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Utilties stocks edge higher

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: May 12 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story