Relaxo Footwears Q4 PAT tumbles 8% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Relaxo Footwears' net profit decreased 8.42% to Rs 56.22 crore on 6.96% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 695.15 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 75.36 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down 8.42% as against Rs 82.29 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses fell 6.28% YoY to Rs 627.88 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025. The cost of material consumed, including packing material was at Rs 217.56 crore (down 25.83% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 88.78 crore (down 11.14% YoY) during the quarter.

EBITDA declined by 7% to Rs 112 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 120 crore in Q4 FY24. The companys EBITDA margin remained the same at 16.1% for the quarter.

The company recommended final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ended on 31 March 2025, for the approval of members in the forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

Commenting on the results and performance, Ramesh Kumar Dua, chairman and managing director said: FY25 was a year of consolidation for Relaxo. While our topline was impacted by muted demand in the mid-range footwear segment and internal restructuring of our distribution model, these were strategic interventions aimed at setting the business on a stronger, more agile footing.

Also Read

We believe that this sets us up to grow profitably in the coming years. As it stands, we firmly believe this is the bottom and while there are still some moving parts in work in the next few quarters, the trajectory will trend upwards from here. We believe the full effect of the restructuring and other investments will start showing up from the second half of fiscal FY26.

Key initiatives implemented by the company include optimising our distributor and retailer network through the Relaxo Parivaar app, pivoting to brand as seller model & launching new product range for the e-commerce channel, establishing a tech-enabled warehouse for the shoe division, and enhancing our supply chain operations. Looking ahead at FY26, our priority is to drive profitable growth.

While the topline is expected to remain steady with a potential upward bias, our efforts will be directed toward EBITDA enhancement, led by operational efficiencies, digital initiatives, and a sharper product focus.

Relaxo Footwears is engaged in production of Hawaii slippers, light weight slippers, canvas shoes, PVC footwear etc.

Shares of Relaxo Footwears added 2.93% to Rs 414.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News