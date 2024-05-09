Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 3.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.32% to Rs 747.21 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 3.02% to Rs 61.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.32% to Rs 747.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 764.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.78% to Rs 200.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 2914.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2782.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

747.21764.942914.062782.7716.1115.4213.9512.07120.75118.17416.76335.1182.2985.41269.27210.0161.3963.30200.47154.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News