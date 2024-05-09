Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 3.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 3.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 2.32% to Rs 747.21 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 3.02% to Rs 61.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.32% to Rs 747.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 764.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.78% to Rs 200.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 2914.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2782.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales747.21764.94 -2 2914.062782.77 5 OPM %16.1115.42 -13.9512.07 - PBDT120.75118.17 2 416.76335.11 24 PBT82.2985.41 -4 269.27210.01 28 NP61.3963.30 -3 200.47154.47 30

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

