ID Info Business Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of ID Info Business Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 84.21% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.01 -100 0.030.19 -84 OPM %0-100.00 --200.0042.11 - PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 -0.060.08 PL PBT-0.01-0.01 0 -0.060.08 PL NP-0.01-0.03 67 -0.060.06 PL

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

