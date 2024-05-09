TBO Tek IPO subscribed 4.15 times

The offer received bids for 3.85 crore shares as against 0.92 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of TBO Tek received 3,85,31,952 bids for shares as against 92,85,816 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (9 May 2024). The issue was subscribed 4.15 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (8 May 2024) and it will close on Friday (10 May 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 875 to Rs 920 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 16 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 1,25,08,797 equity shares. The promoter stake, at 51.26%, will dilute post-IPO to 46.8%.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 135 crore will be used for investment in technology and data solutions, Rs 100 crore towards investment in material subsidiary, Tek Travels DMCC, for on-boarding platform users through marketing and promotional activities, Rs 25 crore towards building sales and marketing infrastructure, Rs 40 crore towards inorganic acquisitions, and the remaining for general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, TBO Tek on Tuesday, 7 May 2024, raised Rs 696.51 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 75.70 lakh shares at Rs 920 each to 47 anchor investors.

Established in 2006, TBO Tek Limited, formerly known as Tek Travels Private Limited, is a travel distribution platform that offers travel inventory according to the needs of its customers and supports a wide range of currencies along with forex help.

The company simplifies the travel business for suppliers such as hotels, airlines, car rentals, transfers, cruises, insurance, rail companies, and others, as well as for retail customers such as travel agencies and independent travel consultants, and corporate customers such as tour operators, travel management companies, online travel companies, super apps and loyalty apps through our two-sided technology platform that enables suppliers and customers to connect seamlessly.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 154.18 crore and sales of Rs 1,023.75 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2023.

