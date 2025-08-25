Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd, Emami Paper Mills Ltd, SecureKloud Technologies Ltd and Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2025.

Reliable Data Services Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 113.23 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13584 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17576 shares in the past one month.

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 52.53. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20332 shares in the past one month. Emami Paper Mills Ltd surged 14.26% to Rs 111. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5249 shares in the past one month. SecureKloud Technologies Ltd rose 13.55% to Rs 25.56. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6144 shares in the past one month.