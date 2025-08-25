Signpost India climbs after bagging advertising rights for metro stations in Bangalore

Signpost India rallied 3.13% to Rs 291.15 after the company has secured the exclusive advertising rights for all the 67 key metro stations operated by Bangalore Metro Rail Project (BMRCL), with an expected revenue potential of Rs 600 to Rs 700 crore.

The contract will remain in effect for nine years, until 2034.

BMRCL is a special purpose vehicle formed as a joint venture between Government of Karnataka and Government of India for the implementation and operation of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project, popularly known as 'Namma Metro'.

This prestigious win significantly enhances the companys national transit media portfolio and strengthens its long-term recurring revenue base. The project will offer a cumulative display spaceboth static and digitalaggregating to over 95,000 square feet, across strategically located high-footfall metro stations in the city of Bengaluru.