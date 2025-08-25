JK Paper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Action Construction Equipment Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Safari Industries (India) Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2025.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Safari Industries (India) Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2025.

JK Paper Ltd spiked 13.13% to Rs 394.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14204 shares in the past one month.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd soared 11.03% to Rs 1094.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34241 shares in the past one month. eClerx Services Ltd surged 8.06% to Rs 4203.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4643 shares in the past one month. Safari Industries (India) Ltd rose 6.91% to Rs 2154. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1591 shares in the past one month.