Reliable Data Services standalone net profit rises 32.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 157.57% to Rs 28.41 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services rose 32.86% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 157.57% to Rs 28.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.4111.039.5720.491.941.481.260.910.930.70

