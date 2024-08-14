Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 73.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales rise 2.83% to Rs 92.57 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries declined 73.54% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales92.5790.02 3 OPM %6.3110.01 -PBDT3.635.34 -32 PBT0.172.82 -94 NP0.592.23 -74

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

