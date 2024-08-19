Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reliance Commercial Finance standalone net profit declines 95.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 88.66% to Rs 5.48 crore

Net profit of Reliance Commercial Finance declined 95.75% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 88.66% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.4848.33 -89 OPM %59.49171.40 -PBDT1.789.75 -82 PBT3.888.08 -52 NP3.8891.22 -96

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

