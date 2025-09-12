Reliance General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 0.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.87% to Rs 1657.07 crore

Net profit of Reliance General Insurance Company rose 0.46% to Rs 80.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 80.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 1657.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1595.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1657.071595.265.715.55106.05110.04106.05110.0480.7880.41

