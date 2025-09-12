Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 0.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Reliance General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 0.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 3.87% to Rs 1657.07 crore

Net profit of Reliance General Insurance Company rose 0.46% to Rs 80.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 80.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 1657.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1595.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1657.071595.26 4 OPM %5.715.55 -PBDT106.05110.04 -4 PBT106.05110.04 -4 NP80.7880.41 0

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

