Stock Alert: Infosys, Bharat Forge, NBCC, IREDA

Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank and Oracle Financial Services Software shares are banned from F&O trading on 12 September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Infosys announced that it has entered into a ten-year strategic alliance with HanesBrands to leverage Al-first platforms and generative Al technologies to drive efficiency, modernise core operations. Meanwhile the company's board has approved a share buyback worth Rs 18,000 crore at a price of Rs 1,800 per share, representing 2.41% of its total equity.

Bharat Forge along with Windracers announce strategic MoU to advance UAV operations in India at DSEI UK 2025. The company's arm Kalyani Strategic Systems has signed a landmark, first-of-its-kind contract with Gradeone subsidiary MP3 International to supply large calibre 155mm howitzer barrels and other critical spare parts to the UAE.

NBCC (India) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) for the development of the prestigious Rajasthan Mandapam and allied infrastructure projects near Jaipur International Airport, Tonk Road, Jaipur, with a total estimated cost of Rs 3,700 crore. Indian Renewable Energy Development (IREDA) raised Rs 453 crore by issuing perpetual bonds at a rate of 7.70% per annum. JBM Auto arm JBM Ecolife Mobility has secured a $100 million capital investment from the International Financial Corporation. JSW Infrastructures arm JSW Port Logistics has acquired a brownfield rail siding project located in Kudathini, Ballari, Karnataka.