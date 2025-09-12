Axis Max Life Insurance standalone net profit declines 50.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.36% to Rs 6189.79 crore

Net profit of Axis Max Life Insurance declined 50.80% to Rs 64.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.36% to Rs 6189.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5229.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6189.795229.64-2.381.7874.40150.7674.40150.7664.12130.33

