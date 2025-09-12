Hemant Surgical bags Rs 83-cr order from CMSS

Hemant Surgical Industries said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 82.89 crore from the Central Medical Service Society, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for the supply of ultraportable handheld X-ray machines and related utilities.

The order will be executed in tranches by 31 December 2025.

Hemant Surgical Industries is in the business of medical equipment & supplies.

The company's standalone net profit fell 17% to Rs 8.13 crore on a 0.9% rise in revenue to Rs 106.53 crore in FY25 over FY24.

