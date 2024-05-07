Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 1.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 1.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 16.21% to Rs 1741.55 crore

Net profit of Reliance General Insurance Company rose 1.13% to Rs 58.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.21% to Rs 1741.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1498.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.54% to Rs 280.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 270.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 6687.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6022.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1741.551498.63 16 6687.246022.43 11 OPM %-0.71-6.52 -3.74-1.96 - PBDT99.7480.84 23 401.36415.18 -3 PBT99.7480.84 23 401.36415.18 -3 NP58.3157.66 1 280.28270.70 4

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

