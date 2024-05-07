Reliance General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 1.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.21% to Rs 1741.55 crore

Net profit of Reliance General Insurance Company rose 1.13% to Rs 58.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.21% to Rs 1741.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1498.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.54% to Rs 280.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 270.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 6687.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6022.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

