Fusion Micro Finance standalone net profit rises 15.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.97% to Rs 645.99 crore

Net profit of Fusion Micro Finance rose 15.87% to Rs 132.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.97% to Rs 645.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 500.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.52% to Rs 505.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 387.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.00% to Rs 2316.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1741.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

645.99500.892316.731741.9255.7661.6259.0263.39174.49154.22672.27519.39171.71151.92663.26511.98132.69114.52505.29387.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News