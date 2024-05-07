Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 88.35% to Rs 62.89 crore

Net profit of Moneywise Financial Services Pvt rose 230.00% to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 88.35% to Rs 62.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.90% to Rs 55.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.93% to Rs 204.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

62.8933.39204.55131.1871.8758.4669.3565.5725.089.0772.4049.5523.968.5368.1747.3319.475.9055.9836.14

