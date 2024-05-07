Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 88.35% to Rs 62.89 crore

Net profit of Moneywise Financial Services Pvt rose 230.00% to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 88.35% to Rs 62.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.90% to Rs 55.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.93% to Rs 204.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales62.8933.39 88 204.55131.18 56 OPM %71.8758.46 -69.3565.57 - PBDT25.089.07 177 72.4049.55 46 PBT23.968.53 181 68.1747.33 44 NP19.475.90 230 55.9836.14 55

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

