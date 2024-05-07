Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allsec Technologies consolidated net profit rises 71.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Allsec Technologies consolidated net profit rises 71.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 20.12% to Rs 129.71 crore

Net profit of Allsec Technologies rose 71.04% to Rs 20.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.12% to Rs 129.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.99% to Rs 64.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.21% to Rs 469.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 390.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales129.71107.98 20 469.37390.45 20 OPM %27.1721.97 -24.6222.65 - PBDT35.6223.72 50 118.6892.79 28 PBT25.8615.21 70 85.1064.54 32 NP20.7312.12 71 64.0048.86 31

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

