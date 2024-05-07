Lupin consolidated net profit rises 52.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 4895.11 crore

Net profit of Lupin rose 52.33% to Rs 359.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 4895.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4330.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 345.15% to Rs 1914.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 430.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 19656.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16269.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

4895.114330.3019656.3416269.9820.3613.3419.3911.05954.81522.493619.081597.18497.71258.502422.27716.49359.43235.961914.48430.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News