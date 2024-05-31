Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Home Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Home Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 99.76% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net loss of Reliance Home Finance reported to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5972.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.76% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5418.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.84% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 382.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.1875.50 -100 0.62382.17 -100 OPM %-2944.4412099.50 --380.652437.43 - PBDT-6.759897.49 PL -3.819292.99 PL PBT-6.759897.01 PL -3.819291.03 PL NP-6.755972.31 PL -3.555418.58 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Reliance Financial reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sterling Guaranty &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vardhan Capital &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dharani Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 22.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Rathi Bars standalone net profit rises 35.16% in the March 2024 quarter

North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 155.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Shirpur Gold Refinery reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ortin Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story