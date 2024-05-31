Reliance Home Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.76% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net loss of Reliance Home Finance reported to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5972.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.76% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5418.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.84% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 382.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

0.1875.500.62382.17-2944.4412099.50-380.652437.43-6.759897.49-3.819292.99-6.759897.01-3.819291.03-6.755972.31-3.555418.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News