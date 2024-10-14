Sanginita Chemicals standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 83.60% to Rs 61.34 crore

Net profit of Sanginita Chemicals declined 59.26% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 83.60% to Rs 61.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.61.3433.412.054.280.760.890.290.730.220.54

