PNC Infratech emerges lowest bidder for NHPC's solar power/ESS tender

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
PNC Infratech has emerged as one of the Lowest (L1) Bidders in a tender floated by NHPC for "Setting up of 1200 MW ISTS (Inter State Transmission System) Connected Solar Power Projects with 600MW/2400MWh Energy Storage Systems (ESS) on anywhere in India basis under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) with Green Shoe Option" at a quoted price of Rs. 3.13/kwh.

Out of the above-mentioned total quantity, the Company has been allotted 300 MW ISTS Solar Power Project with 150MW/600MWh Energy Storage System (ESS) at the said quoted price through electronic (online) reverse action mechanism held on 15 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

