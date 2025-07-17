Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AB Real Estate's board to mull fund raising on 23 July'25

AB Real Estate's board to mull fund raising on 23 July'25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aditya Birla Real Estate said that its board is scheduled to meet on 23 July 2025, to consider raising funds through debt securities by different modes.

The company will raise funds through term loans or by issuing debt securities or any other securities which may be issued in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis or otherwise, from banks, financial institutions. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt incurred for the capex of the Century Pulp and Paper (CPP) division and to release charges or encumbrances on CPPs assets. This move is in line with the proposed sale of the CPP division to ITC.

Further, the companys board will consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries) is established in 1897. It has presence in pulp & paper and real estate sectors.

The company reported net loss of Rs 131.01 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with net profit of Rs 3.83 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales declined 42.6% YoY to Rs 391.87 crore in Q4 FY25.

The counter declined 2.52% to end at Rs 2,177.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PNC Infratech emerges lowest bidder for NHPC's solar power/ESS tender

Dhani Services allots 12.07 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Indian Hotels Co invests Rs 165 cr in ELEL Hotels and Investment

Manali Petrochemicals expands its Propylene Glycol plant

Lupin launches Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension in US

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story