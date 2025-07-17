AB Real Estate's board to mull fund raising on 23 July'25

Aditya Birla Real Estate said that its board is scheduled to meet on 23 July 2025, to consider raising funds through debt securities by different modes.The company will raise funds through term loans or by issuing debt securities or any other securities which may be issued in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis or otherwise, from banks, financial institutions. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt incurred for the capex of the Century Pulp and Paper (CPP) division and to release charges or encumbrances on CPPs assets. This move is in line with the proposed sale of the CPP division to ITC.
Further, the companys board will consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025.
Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries) is established in 1897. It has presence in pulp & paper and real estate sectors.
The company reported net loss of Rs 131.01 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with net profit of Rs 3.83 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales declined 42.6% YoY to Rs 391.87 crore in Q4 FY25.
The counter declined 2.52% to end at Rs 2,177.85 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
