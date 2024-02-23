Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 February 2024.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd surged 10.23% to Rs 1591 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 51888 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30552 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd soared 9.15% to Rs 17.77. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1350.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 582.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd spiked 7.90% to Rs 327.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67584 shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Organics Ltd exploded 7.74% to Rs 99.93. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd advanced 7.33% to Rs 2402.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

