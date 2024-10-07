Reliance Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2742.1, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.31% in last one year as compared to a 27% rally in NIFTY and a 54.61% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2742.1, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 24780.85. The Sensex is at 81006.87, down 0.83%.Reliance Industries Ltd has eased around 6.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42080.65, down 2.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.99 lakh shares in last one month.

