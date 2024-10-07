TVS Motor Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2639.6, down 1.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 73.37% in last one year as compared to a 27% rally in NIFTY and a 62.21% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2639.6, down 1.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 24780.85. The Sensex is at 81048.48, down 0.78%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has eased around 4.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25926.3, down 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.87 lakh shares in last one month.

