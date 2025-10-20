Hindustan Unilever Ltd gains for fifth session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2608, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.18% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.92% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2608, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25868.7. The Sensex is at 84424.21, up 0.56%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has risen around 1.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56616.4, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.88 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2610.1, up 0.39% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down 3.18% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.92% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.