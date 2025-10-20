Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.06%, gains for five straight sessions

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 3586.6, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.72% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% gain in NIFTY and a 3.13% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22253.75, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49750 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.07 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3593.6, up 0.36% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 5.72% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% gain in NIFTY and a 3.13% gain in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 60.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.