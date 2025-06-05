Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Azad Engineering Ltd and V I P Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 June 2025.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd lost 4.34% to Rs 364 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd tumbled 3.79% to Rs 464.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21837 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58481 shares in the past one month. Kaveri Seed Company Ltd crashed 3.50% to Rs 1424.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15957 shares in the past one month. Azad Engineering Ltd dropped 3.07% to Rs 1760. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30148 shares in the past one month.