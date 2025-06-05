PM Modi chairs first union ministers' meet after Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting of the Union Council of Ministers in the capital on Wednesday, marking the first such gathering following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Indias retaliatory actions under Operation Sindoor.

The session was attended by key members of the Cabinet, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers J P Nadda, Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, and Minister of State for Jal Shakti C R Patil.

While official details of the discussion remain under wraps, the media reported that a detailed presentation on Operation Sindoor was made, alongside a review of each ministrys key achievements.