Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Steel soars after investment in 225 MW PM-KUSUM solar project

Rama Steel soars after investment in 225 MW PM-KUSUM solar project

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rama Steel Tubes (RSTL) soared 14.19% to Rs 13.36 after the company announced a strategic investment in the renewable energy sector through a 10% equity stake in a 225 MW solar power project under the Government of India's PM-KUSUM scheme.

The project, developed by Onix IPP, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), is spread across multiple locations in Maharashtra and has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL). These PPAs guarantee a fixed tariff of Rs 3.10 per unit for 25 years, ensuring stable and predictable revenue streams.

Financially, the project is estimated to generate gross annual revenue of Rs 108.11 crore, with Rama Steel's share amounting to approximately Rs 10.81 crore per year. Over the 25-year PPA term, the company expects total revenues of around Rs 270.28 crore from this investment.

This initiative aligns with the PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme, which aims to promote solar energy generation on barren and government-owned lands, fostering rural development, energy infrastructure, and local economic empowerment.

Richi Bansal, whole time director & chief executive officer, Rama Steel Tubes, said, "Our investment in the 225 MW PM-KUSUM project not only strengthens our ESG profile but also diversifies our revenue base."

Rama Steel Tubes has been a pioneer in India's steel tube manufacturing sector, offering a wide range of products including pre-galvanized, structural, and hollow sections. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 6.84 crore while net sales rose 9.29% to Rs 293.20 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVS Motor promotes MD Sudarshan Venu as chairman effective August 25

Volumes spurt at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Rama Steel posts PAT of Rs 6.84 crore in Q4 FY25

Benchmarks trade with decent gains; PSU Bank shares drop

Indices trade higher; European mrkt advance

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story