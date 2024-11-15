Reliance Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4082.53 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.48% to Rs 7258.49 crore

Net profit of Reliance Infrastructure reported to Rs 4082.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 294.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.48% to Rs 7258.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7152.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7258.497152.558.429.20226.35268.67-128.79-118.304082.53-294.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News