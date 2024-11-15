Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mufin Green Finance standalone net profit rises 42.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Mufin Green Finance standalone net profit rises 42.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 90.44% to Rs 40.24 crore

Net profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 42.39% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 90.44% to Rs 40.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales40.2421.13 90 OPM %77.4467.53 -PBDT8.895.71 56 PBT8.065.37 50 NP5.714.01 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump picks Robert Kennedy Jr as health secy, Doug Collins for Vet Affairs

Maharashtra elections: 6.3K poll violations reported, EC seizes cash, goods

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

LIVE news: Poll officials seize cash, goods worth Rs 536 crore ahead of Maharashtra elections

Berkshire bites into Domino's Pizza, dips into Pool as stock retreat

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story