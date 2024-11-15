Mufin Green Finance standalone net profit rises 42.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 90.44% to Rs 40.24 croreNet profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 42.39% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 90.44% to Rs 40.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales40.2421.13 90 OPM %77.4467.53 -PBDT8.895.71 56 PBT8.065.37 50 NP5.714.01 42
