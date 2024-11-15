Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 170.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 15 2024
Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 11.12 crore

Net profit of Relicab Cable Manufacturing rose 170.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.128.61 29 OPM %14.6610.22 -PBDT1.020.36 183 PBT0.950.27 252 NP0.810.30 170

Nov 15 2024

