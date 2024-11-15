Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 170.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 11.12 crore

Net profit of Relicab Cable Manufacturing rose 170.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.128.6114.6610.221.020.360.950.270.810.30

