Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 23.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 23.19% to Rs 6231.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5058.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 28338.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24750.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

