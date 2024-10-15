Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 23.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.50% to Rs 28338.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 23.19% to Rs 6231.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5058.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 28338.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24750.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28338.0024750.00 14 OPM %53.0652.34 -PBDT14103.0012051.00 17 PBT8369.006793.00 23 NP6231.005058.00 23
