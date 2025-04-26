Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 0.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.60% to Rs 579.56 croreNet profit of Rossari Biotech rose 0.91% to Rs 34.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.60% to Rs 579.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 472.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.35% to Rs 136.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 2080.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1830.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
