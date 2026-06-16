Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 26.93, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 57.68% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% jump in NIFTY and a 10.87% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26.93, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23934.35. The Sensex is at 76624.33, up 0.47%. Reliance Power Ltd has gained around 0.86% in last one month.