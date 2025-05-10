Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Power reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Reliance Power reports turnaround Q4 numbers

May 10 2025
Reliance Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.60 crore for Q4 FY25, marking a significant turnaround from a net loss of Rs 397.56 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 0.93%, reaching Rs 1,978.01 crore compared to Rs 1,996.65 crore in the previous year.

The company achieved a pre-tax profit of Rs 67.15 crore in Q4 FY25, a stark contrast to the pre-tax loss of Rs 461.35 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA stood at Rs 590 crore for the quarter.

Reliance Powers debt-to-equity ratio improved significantly to 0.88:1 in FY25, down from 1.61:1 in FY24, one of the lowest in the industry. Its net worth stood at Rs 16,337 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Operationally, the 3,960 MW Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh achieved a plant load factor (PLF) of approximately 87%, and the 1,200 MW Rosa Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh maintained an availability rate of around 97%. The company also reported zero bank debt and no defaults.

In a major development, Reliance Nu Suntech, a wholly owned subsidiary, signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for Asias largest integrated solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project. The project will comprise 930 MW of solar capacity paired with a 465 MW/1860 MWh BESS, attracting an investment of up to Rs 10,000 crore.

Reliance Power has been established to develop, construct, and operate power projects both in India and internationally. The company on its own and through its subsidiaries has a large portfolio of power generation capacity, both in operation and in capacity under development.

Shares of Reliance Power rose 0.94% to end at Rs 38.65 on Friday, 9 May 2025.

May 10 2025

