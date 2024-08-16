Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Remedium Lifecare standalone net profit declines 68.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Remedium Lifecare standalone net profit declines 68.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 76.49% to Rs 77.70 crore

Net profit of Remedium Lifecare declined 68.76% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 76.49% to Rs 77.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 330.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales77.70330.46 -76 OPM %0.502.20 -PBDT2.287.28 -69 PBT2.277.27 -69 NP1.645.25 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Election Commission to release poll schedule for key states at 3 pm

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment: See status, GMP, likely listing price

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story