Remedium Lifecare standalone net profit declines 68.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Remedium Lifecare declined 68.76% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 76.49% to Rs 77.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 330.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

