KIC Metaliks standalone net profit declines 47.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.03% to Rs 178.97 crore

Net profit of KIC Metaliks declined 47.53% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.03% to Rs 178.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 229.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.178.97229.534.023.604.535.600.811.920.851.62

